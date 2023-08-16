Wam Capital Ltd Q&A Webinar Transcript

Aug 16, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Geoffrey James Wilson - Wilson Asset Management(International)Pty Ltd.-Chairman&Portfolio Manager



Hello, and welcome shareholders and investors. My name is Geoff Wilson. And I'm the Chairman of Wilson Asset Management, also the Chairman of WAM Capital. Thank you for dialing in to the webinar today. This myself and Oscar Oberg and Olivia Harris, who will be taking questions -- answering your questions and trying to give you as much feedback as we can. In terms of the number of people that have registered for this webinar, it is a very large number -- it's a little over 1,000. So there'll be a lot of questions. Will -- The presentation will go for, say, probably 10, 15 minutes, and we'll try to have the rest of the time open for questions.



If we do miss you, please, you're there because you're our shareholders. please, email us or contact us. Obviously, there'll be some of the people on the call that actually may be our competitors. So we won't be answering your questions. But no, look, thank you very much, everyone.



