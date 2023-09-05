Full Year 2023 Wam Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Oscar Oberg - Wilson Asset Management(International)Pty Ltd.-Lead Portfolio Manager&Equity Analyst



And thanks to everyone for dialing in to today's call. With me today is portfolio manager, Tobias Yao; Senior Equity Analyst, Shaun Weick and Sam Koch; and Equity Analyst, Will Thompson. Unfortunately, Equity Analyst Cooper Rogers couldn't make it with us today. He's actually in China at the moment, which is probably our first offshore trip to China for a few years, which is good to see. So hope he brings some valuable insights back, which I'm sure he will.



So as a reminder, the 6 of us at WAM Capital, WAM Research, WAM Active and WAM Microcap, so over 4,000 companies a year and identify undervalued growth companies predominantly in the small cap industrial sector. As it stands today, we do not own a company within the top ASX 50 companies within the market across any of the portfolios.



So turning to Slide 3 and 4 of the presentation, you can see a summary of the small cap funds that we manage. Now firstly, on WAM