Half Year 2022 WAM Research Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 05:15AM GMT

Geoff Wilson - WAM Research Limited - Chaiman & Chief Investment Officer



Good afternoon. And welcome today to the WAM Capital, WAM Microcap, WAM Research, and WAM Active 2022 interim result webinars.



I'm Geoff Wilson and I'm Chair of those entities. I'm also the CIO of Wilson Asset Management. The investment team that's led by Oscar Oberg, unfortunately, won't be with us today. A very, very close friend of them all just died down very recently of bowel cancer.



And so, the good news is you've got me, or the bad news is you've got me. And in terms of the -- a more detailed assessment and really drilling into some of the companies that we own in those various entities, we'll send you out an e-mail in the next couple of days selecting another date in a couple of weeks' time. So, I apologize for that.



And when I spoke -- I was speaking to Oscar this morning, he was saying look, we can do it. And I said, hey, I'm very happy to chat to shareholders as Chairman. And I suppose, as founder of those entities. Yes, then there's an opportunity -- you got an opportunity to ask me any