Full Year 2020 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 08:15PM GMT

The Warehouse Group Limited FY '20 Annual Results Conference Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Joan Withers. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



Hello, everyone, and good morning. Welcome to The Warehouse Group 2020 Annual Results Presentation. My name is Joan Withers, and I'm proud to be the Chair of the Board of the Warehouse Group. With me on the call today, I have our group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Grayston; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Oram. Turning first to Slide 4. So 2020 at a glance. The financial year that we've just completed posed challenges and complexity that we could never have anticipated, testing our ability to comprehend changes to harness and deploy resource and to execute successfully in what was a dynamic and volatile environment. But in spite of the myriad of curve