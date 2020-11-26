Warehouse Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Erin Vercoe -



Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



Thank you very much,