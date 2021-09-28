Full Year 2021 Warehouse Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



Good morning, welcome to The Warehouse Group 2021 Annual Results Presentation. My name is Joan Withers, and I'm Chair of the Board of the Warehouse Group.



And with me on the call today is the Warehouse Group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Grayston; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Oram.



Firstly, I'm going to cover off the highlights of this year's results, and I am very pleased to report a record annual result for The Warehouse Group after a year which saw the continued disruption of a global pandemic and which we continue to see as we speak.



The execution of the strategy we embarked on in 2017 has gone to plan, and it is heartening to see the benefits, the transformation of our business is delivering as we strive to build New Zealand's most sustainable, convenient and customer-first company. Despite our ambitions 4 years ago, we would not have anticipated the record results that we have achieved in FY '21.



Now transformation to an agile business has given us the ability to shift and to adapt to