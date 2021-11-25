Warehouse Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Joan Withers - The Warehouse Group Limited - Independent Chair



(foreign language) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us. My name is Joan Withers, and I'm Chair of The Warehouse Group. And on behalf of your directors, the Group Chief Executive, our leadership team and all of our team members, I extend a very warm welcome to our Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



As you're all aware, due to the current COVID-19 lockdown levels, we are, unfortunately, only able to hold this year's shareholder meeting online. As you know, this is not our preferred option, and we are sorry we're not able to meet with you all in person today. But we are going to do our best to make the meeting as productive as it can be within the confines of the appropriate COVID-19 protocols, and I sincerely hope the situation is different next year.



The notice convening today's meeting was distributed to shareholders. And as a quorum is present, I am pleased to declare the 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting of The Warehouse Group open.



Now I'm going to run through the process of submitting