Full Year 2021 WISR Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Anthony Nantes - Wisr Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Wisr FY '21 results. Glad to be with you all this morning. I'm Anthony Nantes, the CEO of Wisr, and joining me is Andrew Goodwin, the CFO as well. Very high exciting trust today is an incredibly strong set of results, and they're very pleasing after quite some years of hard work to get us into this position.



It's really amazing for us coming out on the back of the year we've had, which has really been quite an extraordinary year. And so, very, very excited with the actions of how we've worked with everyone today. For most of you on the call today, will know who we are and what we do.



For those of you who aren't as familiar, we're a purpose-led, high-growth consumer finance platform. I think that being purpose-led, we have a real focus on our customers to be honest. And what that does, it really allows us to create a very unique voice, a very unique brand in this space that we're seeing more and more, really true competitive advantage for us.



And that's really core to what we're trying to build. We