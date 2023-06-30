Xamble Group at Sharecafe Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

Jun 30, 2023 / NTS GMT

Ganesh Bangah - Xamble Group Limited - Executive Chairman



So at Xamble, we help brands, creators, and consumers make more effective and informed decisions with an integrated influence strategy. We enable brands to establish a stronger and more effective connection with influencers and end consumers. And we generate -- and we help them generate more effective influencer marketing, social media marketing, performance marketing, right down to selling their products to social commerce.



We enable influencers to match with brand campaigns that align with their interest and earn additional revenue and manage the earnings directly from a mobile app. We've been around for the last 16 years with over 300 brands, 20,000 creators, and more than 20 million consumers within our network. We operate today in Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore.



Next slide, please. Now the challenge, really, that we're trying to solve is brands actually losing engagement with their target demographics, as people move from traditional advertising methods to more online methods to reach their consumers. As online penetration