Half Year 2021 Zeder Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Johann le Roux - Zeder Investments Ltd. - CEO & Financial Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Zeder interim results presentation for the six-months period ended August 31, 2020. My name is Johann le Roux, and I'm the acting Chief Executive Officer of Zeder.



Today, I'm going to be discussing the following key points in terms of the short presentation. I'm going to discuss a few noteworthy transactions. Most of these transactions are familiar to yourselves. I'm going to spend some time on our interim results where I'll touch on a change in accounting policy or some of that parts where we stand today and also how we look at dividends currently.



Then I'll touch on briefly on our key portfolio items and other two slides or so, the portfolio investments; and then I'll discuss this prospects of our portfolio companies and touch on the strategy of Zeder going forward. After which time I'll be available to answer any questions that come through on the webcast.



So I think in terms of noteworthy transactions, it was quite a significant period for Zeder. And