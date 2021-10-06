Oct 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

* Johann le Roux

Zeder Investments Limited - CEO & Financial Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Zeder interim results presentation. My name is Johann le Roux, and I'll today be taking you through a short presentation.



On the agenda for today, we'll be discussing some noteworthy transactions. These are matters that transpired since our year end, end of February 2021. We'll spend some time on our interim financial statements and some valuation adjustments on some of our portfolio assets.



I'll discuss our portfolio, how they've been doing over the last six months, what's lying ahead, and also how COVID's affected our portfolio, and then we'll deal with some prospects of our business and our portfolio companies as well as our strategy. There'll then be a Q&A session after the presentation. And I ask that you