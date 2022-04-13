Apr 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Zeder full-year results presentation. My name is Johann le Roux. And today, I'll be taking you through a short presentation of what's transpired at Zeder throughout the past financial year.



On the agenda for today, I will discuss the noteworthy transactions throughout the period. As you're all probably aware, the disposal of Logistics Group and also the unbundling of Kaap Agri. I'll spend some time on our strategy; our strategy hasn't changed. We need to create maximum shareholder value.



I'll spend some time on our financial results, specifically our sum of the parts. And I'll also show you what the sum of the parts will look like post these transactions and also post that special dividend that was announced as part