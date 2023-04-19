Full Year 2023 Zeder Investments Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Johann le Roux - Zeder Investments Limited - CEO & Financial Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Zeder full-year results presentation. My name is Johann le Roux. And today, I'll be taking you through a short presentation of what's transpired at Zeder over the last financial year.



On the agenda for today, I'll discuss some noteworthy transactions. These have all been announced to the market already. I'll touch on our strategy; the financial results; how it's going in Zeder; the sum of the parts post these transactions; and then I'll touch on our portfolio assets, the two remaining assets in our portfolio, Zaad and Capespan.



And then I'll be available to answer your questions. And then I ask that you please e-mail your questions throughout the presentation to the e-mail address on the bottom of the screen.



In terms of the noteworthy transactions, the disposal of our investment in Agrivision Africa, this was announced to the market in August last year. We managed to close this transaction in January in this year. We received about ZAR160 million that's