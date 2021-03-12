Mar 12, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Sylvia Tulloch - Zeotech Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thanks, Tim.



Tim McGowen - ShareCafe - Moderator



Sylvia. Yes, you've got your camera on? Thank you.



Sylvia Tulloch - Zeotech Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Yes, good. Thanks. Thanks, Tim. I'm going to spend the next 10 minutes talking to you about a fascinating material called zeolites, and about how our company, Zeotech, is going to have global impact, particularly with clean-tech applications for zeolites.



So, zeolites were -- are a natural material that were first discovered in the 18th century, and they are aluminosilicates that have a porous structure. And about 80 years ago, work was done that proved that you could synthesize zeolites with a very predictable pore structure. Predictable in that the poor structures were exactly a particular size.



So, for example, if you talk about a zeolite 4A that means the pore structure is 4 angstrom, an angstrom being about one-tenth of a nanometer. And this very ordered pore structure meant that