Mar 12, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT
Sylvia Tulloch - Zeotech Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Thanks, Tim.
Tim McGowen - ShareCafe - Moderator
Sylvia. Yes, you've got your camera on? Thank you.
Sylvia Tulloch - Zeotech Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Yes, good. Thanks. Thanks, Tim. I'm going to spend the next 10 minutes talking to you about a fascinating material called zeolites, and about how our company, Zeotech, is going to have global impact, particularly with clean-tech applications for zeolites.
So, zeolites were -- are a natural material that were first discovered in the 18th century, and they are aluminosilicates that have a porous structure. And about 80 years ago, work was done that proved that you could synthesize zeolites with a very predictable pore structure. Predictable in that the poor structures were exactly a particular size.
So, for example, if you talk about a zeolite 4A that means the pore structure is 4 angstrom, an angstrom being about one-tenth of a nanometer. And this very ordered pore structure meant that
Zeotech Ltd at ShareCafe 'Clean & Green' Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript
