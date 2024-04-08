Swire Properties Ltd's Dividend Analysis

Delving into Swire Properties Ltd's Upcoming Dividend and its Historical Performance

Swire Properties Ltd (SWPFF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.72 per share, payable on 2024-05-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Swire Properties Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Swire Properties Ltd Do?

Swire Properties is a Hong Kong-based property investor, and Hong Kong's largest office landlord. Its Hong Kong portfolio provides more than 13 million square feet of gross floor area, with its portfolio of Grade A office contributing over 9 million square feet. The firm also holds investment properties and development projects in China, the United States and Southeast Asia. Rental income accounts for over 60% of its total revenue, with property development and hotel operations contributing the balance. The company was listed in 2012. Parent company Swire Pacific holds an 82% stake.

A Glimpse at Swire Properties Ltd's Dividend History

Swire Properties Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Swire Properties Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Swire Properties Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.22% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.48%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Swire Properties Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 4.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.70% per year. And over the past decade, Swire Properties Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 5.70%.

Based on Swire Properties Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Swire Properties Ltd stock as of today is approximately 7.83%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Swire Properties Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 2.26, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Swire Properties Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Swire Properties Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Swire Properties Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Swire Properties Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Swire Properties Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately 3.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 52.05% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Swire Properties Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -1.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 55.09% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -29.10%, which underperforms than approximately 92.51% of global competitors.

Engaging Conclusion: Assessing Dividend Sustainability

In conclusion, while Swire Properties Ltd's dividend yield is attractive and the company has a history of consistent dividend payments, the sustainability of these dividends is a complex assessment. The payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics provide a mixed picture. With a low payout ratio that raises questions about sustainability, yet a good profitability rank and growth outlook, investors should weigh these factors carefully. Those considering Swire Properties Ltd for its dividend income should monitor these indicators closely to make an informed decision. Will Swire Properties Ltd manage to maintain its dividend attractiveness, or will the challenges reflected in its growth metrics lead to adjustments in its dividend policy?

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.