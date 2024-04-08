U.S. Stock Futures Climb as Inflation Data Fuels Rate Cut Optimism

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

U.S. stock index futures experienced a rise on Monday, driven by the latest inflation data which showed a moderation in consumer prices. This development has increased the anticipation of an impending interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Commerce Department's report from Friday indicated that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a preferred measure of inflation by the Fed, saw a 0.3% increase in February. This was below the anticipated 0.4% rise forecasted by economists. This data has led to a heightened expectation of rate cuts, with the money markets now pricing in a 66% likelihood of at least a 25 basis point reduction in June, a notable increase from 55% prior to the data release, as per CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments further fueled optimism, stating he expects future interest rates to be lower than current levels, albeit likely remaining above pandemic-era levels. Citigroup analysts predict that, depending on economic activities and labor market conditions, the Fed could announce up to five rate cuts this year.

Despite these prospects, market participants are anticipating the Federal Reserve to maintain current rates at the forthcoming policy meeting in May. Growth stocks, however, are already reacting positively to the news, with notable increases in premarket trading for Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, ranging between 0.6% and 1.1%.

This positive momentum suggests a robust start to the second quarter, following a significant 10.16% rise in the S&P 500 during the first quarter, marking its largest gain since 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is also on the brink of surpassing the 40,000 level for the first time, fueled by optimism around artificial intelligence, strong earnings, and hopes for a soft landing of the economy.

Additional data points such as the S&P Global's final manufacturing PMI and the ISM manufacturing PMI reports are expected to be released, offering further insights into the economic landscape.

Early trading movements also saw AT&T experiencing a 1.6% drop after announcing an investigation into a potential data leak affecting nearly 73 million accounts. Conversely, Spirit Airlines saw a 2.1% increase following news of receiving monthly credits from International Aero Engines through the end of 2024 for operational disruptions caused by engine issues.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.