VirTra Inc (VTSI) Surpasses Revenue Forecasts with Record Annual Sales, Net Income Soars

VirTra Inc (VTSI) Delivers Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Quarterly Revenue: $10.1 million, a 17% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $10.027 million.
  • Annual Revenue: Grew to a record $38.0 million, marking a 34% increase from the previous year.
  • Net Income: Rose to $8.4 million in 2023, demonstrating significant growth from the previous year.
  • Gross Profit: Increased by 64% to $26.7 million, representing 70% of total revenue.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $0.25 for Q4 and $0.77 for the full year, indicating substantial earnings growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $11.6 million, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency.
Article's Main Image

On April 1, 2024, VirTra Inc (VTSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators, reported an impressive year-over-year revenue increase of 17% for the fourth quarter, amounting to $10.1 million, which exceeds the analyst's estimate of $10.027 million. The full year revenue grew by 34% to a record $38.0 million.

1774897481885315072.png

VirTra Inc is a U.S.-based company that specializes in the development and sale of training simulators for law enforcement, military, and commercial applications. The company has a global reach, selling its products through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. VirTra's services include installation, training, warranties, service agreements, and support, ensuring their simulators and accessories are effectively utilized for use of force training and marksmanship.

Financial Performance and Strategic Enhancements

The company's financial achievements are particularly notable given the operational improvements implemented throughout the year. CEO John Givens highlighted the strategic changes, including upgrading their machine shop, consolidating production, and implementing a new ERP system. These improvements have not only increased throughput and improved the book-to-ship ratio but have also maintained product quality while reducing production costs.

VirTra's financial success is underscored by its gross profit, which saw a 64% increase to $26.7 million, representing 70% of total revenue. The net income for the year rose dramatically to $8.4 million, showcasing the company's enhanced profitability. Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of the company's operational efficiency, totaled $11.6 million for the year.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive results, VirTra faced challenges, including a substantial backlog entering 2023. However, strategic overhauls have effectively addressed this issue, reducing the backlog to $19.4 million entering 2024. The company also restructured its sales team to align with growth opportunities, adopting new methodologies and a territory-based approach.

Looking ahead, VirTra anticipates continued growth, driven by technological innovations such as the V-XR® extended reality training platform and integration with VBS military software. These advancements are expected to expand VirTra's reach within its core markets and beyond.

Management Commentary

“2023 was a year of substantial transformation, which culminated in a strong fourth quarter with revenue of $10.1 million – our third double-digit million revenue quarter in 2023. This performance led to record-breaking annual revenue of $38.0 million, representing a 34% increase from 2022,” said VirTra CEO John Givens.
CFO Alanna Boudreau added, “In the fourth quarter we continued to grow our revenue while making improvements to our profitability metrics. Based on our recent performance, we are expecting that our backlog will remain lower than past levels historically as we focus on continuing to improve our book-to-ship ratio moving forward.”

VirTra Inc (VTSI, Financial) is poised for continued success as it leverages its operational enhancements and innovative technologies to expand its market presence and deliver value to shareholders.

For detailed financial tables and further information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from VirTra Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.