Q4 2023 Enservco Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Enservco Corporation fourth quarter and year end fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. All participants will be in listen only mode. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to [West Harris], Investor Relations for and sort of go Corp. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative



Well. Thanks, Gary, and hello, everyone. Welcome to Enservco's 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. Presenting on behalf of the Company today are Rich Murphy, our Executive Chairman, and Mark Patterson, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on management's estimates, projections and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's most recent 10-K as well as other filings with the SEC.



The company's but business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in its forward