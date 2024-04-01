Q4 2023 Yield10 Bioscience Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call for Yield10 Bioscience. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to I turn the conference call over to your host, Yield10 Vice President of Planning and Corporate Communications, Lynne Brum.



Lynne Brum - Yield10 Bioscience Inc - Vice President - Planning and Corporate Communications, Secretary



Thank you, Alicia, and good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the conference call. Joining me on the call today are President and CEO, Dr. Oli Peoples; Vice President of Research and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kristi Snell; and Chief Accounting Officer, Chuck Haase.



Earlier this afternoon, Yield10 issued our fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, as well as our 10-K, the press release as well as slides that accompany today's presentation are available on the US Investor Relations Events section of our website at yield 10 bio.com. Let's turn to Slide 2. Please note this part of our