Hit Them Where They Ain't

As portfolio managers, we are interested in getting the highest annual returns from the least amount of risk

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • As value investors, we go into companies that are out of favor but have characteristics that could lead us to multi-year winners.
Article's Main Image

As a child, baseball became the core of my life. Collecting baseball cards, watching games on TV, and playing in Little League and neighborhood games absorbed my time outside of grade school. Out of this came a desire to know baseball history and become a statistics junkie. These forces came together at eight years old when I received a book called, "The History of Baseball."

Early in the book, one of the first stars of Major League Baseball was a guy named Wee Willie Keeler. He played in what was called “the dead ball era.” Keeler had superior hand-eye coordination and would hit the ball where nobody was standing and led the league in batting average hitting over .400. The modern era of baseball hitters like Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Rod Carew and Tony Gwynn proved that hitting the ball where nobody was standing produced the highest batting averages.

As portfolio managers, we are interested in getting the highest annual returns from the least amount of risk. We want to find meritorious shares which give us a very high batting average. In today's Major League Baseball games, the statistics have moved teams away from hitting for high batting averages. The current theory emphasizes hitters who hit home runs and get walked often by pitchers afraid of giving up home runs. There aren't any fielders on the other side of the fence, so home runs are hit where they ain't.

Growth stock investing appears to have the popularity of home run hitting. Nobody ever talks about the massive percentage of growth stocks that carried euphoric prices, do poorly and get slaughtered. All that gets attention are the five to ten most glamourous winners. And we've spent the last ten years with very little variance in the list of winners.

As value investors, we go into companies that are out of favor but have characteristics that could lead us to multi-year winners. Our best stocks were found in the holes in the other portfolio manager's defenses. As we watched a .190 hitter, Kyle Schwarber, bat leadoff for the Phillies in the playoffs last year, purists like us yearn to see Rod Carew and Tony Gwynn again. Our stock picking discipline (our stock market sabermetrics) tells us that growth stock investing is too popular and is about to enter a “dead ball” era of stock performance.

Fear stock market failure.

The information contained in this missive represents Smead Capital Management's opinions and should not be construed as personalized or individualized investment advice and are subject to change. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Bill Smead, CIO wrote this article. It should not be assumed that investing in any securities mentioned above will or will not be profitable. Portfolio composition is subject to change at any time and references to specific securities, industries and sectors in this letter are not recommendations to purchase or sell any particular security. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. In preparing this document, SCM has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources. A list of all recommendations made by Smead Capital Management within the past twelve-month period is available upon request.

©2024 Smead Capital Management, Inc. All rights reserved.

This Missive and others are available at www.smeadcap.com.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.