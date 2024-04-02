Apr 02, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Du Chunye -



Esteemed investors, analysts, dear media friends, the old friends and new friends who care about the PSBC. Welcome to attend PSBC 2023 Annual Results Conference. I'm the Vice President of PSBC and the Secretary of the Board Du Chunye.



Today, I'm going to moderate this conference. We're going to continue to adopt the live broadcast, online live streaming, phone call and text broadcast, and we provide simultaneous interpretation service. Hopefully, we can have a full discussion with you. Thank you for your unflagging support and care to PSBC. And also thank you to attend this results conference out of your busy schedule. Thank you very much.



And next, I'd like to introduce the team of PSBC attending today's conference. They are: Executive Director and President, Mr. Liu Jianjun; Executive Director, Vice President and CRO, Madam Yao Hong;. Vice President, Mr. Xu Xueming; Vice President and CIO; Mr. Xinzhuang; Mr. Liang Shidong, Director of the Retail Business; and, at the same time, the directors, supervisors, employees of PSBC. Also through different modes, we'll watch today's