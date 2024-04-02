Q4 2023 K92 Mining Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Audra, and thank you for attending Canon to monies Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Results Conference Call. We hope you and your families are doing well. In addition to myself, we have on the line John Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Justin Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer.



I would also like to remind everyone that after the remarks from management, the call will be followed by