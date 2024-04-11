Unveiling Dell Technologies (DELL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Valuation of Dell Technologies in the Current Market

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 8.56% and a staggering 3-month gain of 68.61%, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial) has caught the attention of many investors. Boasting an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.42, the question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover the answer, inviting readers to explore the financial nuances of Dell Technologies (DELL).

Company Introduction

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial) is a prominent player in the information technology sector, primarily catering to enterprise hardware needs with a focus on premium personal computers and data center hardware. Standing among the top three in its core markets, Dell Technologies is known for its vertical integration and strong channel partnerships. The company's current stock price of $128.58, alongside a market cap of $91.80 billion, will be examined against the GF Value, which estimates the stock's fair value, to assess if investors are facing an overvalued scenario.

1775677336109346816.png

Summarizing the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that determines the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it suggests overvaluation, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the possibility of higher returns. At $128.58 per share, Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, signaling caution for long-term investors.

1775677319004975104.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into financial resilience. Dell Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.28, ranking lower than 84.32% of its peers in the Hardware industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, Dell Technologies' financial situation is deemed fair.

1775677355667386368.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies is typically less risky, especially those with a history of consistent profitability. Dell Technologies, which has been profitable for 5 out of the past 10 years, reported $88.40 billion in revenue and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.42 over the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 5.89% is better than 61.71% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, the company's growth has been less impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 2.1%, ranking below 55.26% of its industry peers.

Evaluating ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can reveal a company's profitability and value creation. Dell Technologies' ROIC of 5.89% is currently lower than its WACC of 8.24%, suggesting that the company may not be generating sufficient returns on its investments.

1775677373656756224.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dell Technologies (DELL, Financial) stock seems to be significantly overvalued with fair financial health and profitability. However, its growth lags behind a majority of its competitors in the Hardware industry. For a more detailed financial exploration, interested investors can review Dell Technologies' 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.