Q4 2023 Biomx Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the BiomX full year 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Avi Gabay, Interim Chief Financial Officer of BiomX. Avi, please proceed, sir.



Avi Gabay - Biomx Inc - Interim Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, and welcome to the BiomX full year 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. The news release became available just after 6:30 AM Eastern Time today, and it can be found in our website at www.biomx.com. A replay of this call will also be available in the Investors section of our website.



Before we begin, I'd like to review the Safe Harbor provision. All statements on this call that are not factual historic statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. For instance, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss on the conference call the sufficiency of the combined company's financing, potential stockholder approval of certain