Apr 03, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Simulations Plus second-quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce Lisa Fortuna from Financial Profiles. You may now begin.
Lisa Fortuna - Financial Profiles Inc - Investor Relations
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Simulations Plus Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. With me today are Shawn O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer; and Will Frederick, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Simulations Plus.
Please note that we updated our quarterly earnings presentation, which will serve as a supplement to today's prepared remarks. You can access the presentation on our Investor Relations website at www.simulationsplus.com.
After management's commentary, we will open the call for questions. As a reminder, the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements that include that involve risks and
Q2 2024 Simulations Plus Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 03, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...