Q4 2023 Bm Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Yes, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the BM Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Please note that this event is being recorded. Following management's prepared remarks, we will hold a question and answer session. For those joining us on the webcast, you can submit your questions online or the management team can see them. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Brian printable, Investor Relations for BM Technologies. Please go ahead.



Brian Prenoveau - BM Technologies, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for BM Technologies' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Call. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that some of the statements we make today may be considered forward looking These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. It may cause actual performance results to differ materially from what is currently anticipated.



Please note that these four statements as of the date of this presentation, and