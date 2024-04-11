VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, announced that EVP, General Counsel & Secretary Thomas Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing. Over the past year, Thomas Indelicarto has sold a total of 11,045 shares of VeriSign Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sells at the company, with a total of 58 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same period. On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of VeriSign Inc were trading at $190, giving the company a market capitalization of $19.075 billion. The price-earnings ratio of VeriSign Inc stands at 23.86, which is lower than the industry median of 26.835 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $190 and the GuruFocus Value of $241.23, VeriSign Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

