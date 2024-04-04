Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Aligns with EPS Projections but Faces ERP System Challenges

Lamb Weston's Earnings Highlight ERP Transition Impact and Revised Full-Year Outlook

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased by 16% to $1,458 million in Q3 FY 2024, including $357 million from the LW EMEA Acquisition.
  • Income from Operations: Declined by 16% to $224 million in Q3 FY 2024.
  • Net Income: Decreased by 17% to $146 million, with diluted EPS declining to $1.01.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Declined slightly from $352 million to $344 million.
  • ERP System Transition: Negatively impacted Q3 net income by approximately $72 million and Adjusted EBITDA by about $95 million.
  • Dividends: Paid $40 million in cash dividends to common shareholders in Q3 FY 2024.
  • Fiscal 2024 Outlook: Updated to net sales of $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion, and GAAP net income of $770 million to $790 million, with diluted EPS of $5.30 to $5.45.
Article's Main Image

On April 4, 2024, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 results and updating its full-year outlook. The company, a leading supplier of frozen potato products, experienced a temporary, higher-than-expected impact from the transition to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in North America, which affected its ability to fill customer orders and pressured sales volume and margin performance.

Lamb Weston, known for its French fries and other potato-based products, serves customers in over 100 countries, with McDonald's being its largest customer. The company's performance is significant as it reflects the health of the global frozen potato category and its ability to navigate operational challenges such as the recent ERP system transition.

The ERP system transition, which temporarily reduced the visibility of finished goods inventories and affected order fulfillment rates, resulted in an estimated $135 million decline in net sales for the quarter. This transition also led to a negative impact on net income and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighting the importance of robust operational systems for the company's performance.

Despite these challenges, the company's financial achievements, including a 16% increase in net sales and a strong performance from the consolidation of LW EMEA, demonstrate Lamb Weston's resilience and strategic growth potential in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

1775868655628873728.png

Key financial metrics from the income statement, such as the decline in income from operations and net income, reflect the operational challenges faced during the quarter. The balance sheet shows a solid position with total assets of $7,245.7 million, while the cash flow statement indicates net cash provided by operating activities of $481.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2024.

Tom Werner, President and CEO of Lamb Weston, commented on the quarter's results, stating:

"The transition to a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in North America negatively impacted our financial results in the quarter by more than we expected. While we are disappointed with the magnitude of the ERP transition’s effect on the quarter, after implementing systems adjustments and modifying processes, we believe the impact is behind us as our order fulfillment rates have normalized."

Werner also noted the reduction in annual sales and earnings guidance due to the ERP transition's impact and soft near-term restaurant traffic trends, while expressing confidence in the underlying performance of the business and the global frozen potato category.

Lamb Weston's updated fiscal 2024 outlook reflects the challenges encountered in the third quarter and revised expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year. The company's ability to adapt to these challenges and maintain a positive trajectory will be critical for investors and stakeholders.

For more detailed information and analysis on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lamb Weston Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.