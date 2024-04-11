Unveiling Salesforce (CRM)'s Market Position: A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Is Salesforce (CRM) Poised for Growth or Facing Overvaluation Concerns?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -1.88%, yet it has gained 17.17% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.2, investors may wonder if the current market valuation accurately reflects the company's intrinsic value. Is Salesforce modestly overvalued? The following analysis aims to shed light on this question and provide investors with a clearer picture of Salesforce's fair market value.

Company Introduction

Salesforce Inc provides comprehensive enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management. The company's Customer 360 platform is designed to unify customer data across various systems, apps, and devices, facilitating enhanced sales, customer service, marketing, and commerce operations. With a suite of services including Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and more, Salesforce is a key player in the cloud technology space. Currently, the stock price stands at $299.01, with a market cap of $290 billion, posing the question of how this compares to the GF Value's fair valuation estimate.

1775893930093735936.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. The GF Value Line serves as a benchmark for the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Salesforce's current price suggests that it may be modestly overvalued. The GF Value estimation, which takes into account historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past growth, and future business performance expectations, indicates that stocks trading significantly above the GF Value Line could yield poorer future returns. Conversely, those below the line could offer higher returns. Salesforce's market cap of $290 billion further illustrates its position in the market relative to its intrinsic value.

Given Salesforce's relative overvaluation, its stock's long-term return could potentially lag behind its business growth, warranting a cautious approach for value investors.

1775893901392113664.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. Important indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into a company's financial resilience. Salesforce's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.13, which is less than ideal when compared to peers in the Software industry. However, its overall financial strength is considered fair with a score of 7 out of 10.

1775893948947132416.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent earnings, generally present lower investment risks. Salesforce, with profitable operations in 8 out of the past 10 years, demonstrates strong profitability. The company's operating margin of 17.21% outperforms 85.88% of its industry counterparts. With a revenue of $34.90 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.2, Salesforce's profitability rank is a robust 8 out of 10.

Regarding growth, Salesforce's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 15.7% is commendable, surpassing 66.53% of industry competitors. Its EBITDA growth rate of 41.8% is even more impressive, ranking higher than 85.5% of companies in the Software industry. Such growth is indicative of potential value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC: Measuring Profitability

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a key indicator of profitability. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient capital utilization. Salesforce's ROIC is currently 5.67, which is below its WACC of 12.23, suggesting room for improvement in capital efficiency.

1775893970824622080.png

Conclusion

Overall, Salesforce (CRM, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. Despite this, the company maintains fair financial condition and strong profitability, with growth rates that outshine a significant portion of the Software industry. For a deeper understanding of Salesforce's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.