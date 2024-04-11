Market Summary

The stock market began with optimism but ended with significant losses. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 500 points. A mix of factors contributed to the downturn, including comments from Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari about potential unchanged interest rates and increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Factors Influencing the Market

Federal Reserve Comments:

Kashkari's remarks on interest rates possibly remaining steady if inflation progress halts were a key factor in the market's decline. Geopolitical Tensions: Concerns over potential retaliation by Iran against Israel spurred a sell-off, alongside gains in oil prices and defense stocks.

Defense Stocks Performance:

Market Pullback Concerns: There's a lingering sentiment that the market might be due for a significant pullback after a strong start to the year.

Economic Data and Market Reaction

Today's economic data showed a mixed picture, with the weekly jobless claims indicating a slight softening in the labor market. This followed a weaker-than-expected ISM Services PMI report. Despite this, there was a pickup in Treasury buying, which saw yields on the 10-yr and 2-yr notes decline.

Today's Economic Highlights

Initial jobless claims increased slightly, while continuing claims decreased, suggesting a still-resilient labor market.

The trade deficit widened, but an increase in both exports and imports points to a rebound in global trade.

Natural gas inventories showed a draw, indicating demand.

Upcoming Economic Data

Key reports to watch include the March Nonfarm Payrolls and February Consumer Credit. These will provide further insights into the labor market and consumer spending trends.

Global Markets and Commodities

European and Asian markets showed mixed results, with some markets closed for holidays. In commodities, crude oil saw an increase, while natural gas, gold, and silver experienced varied movements.

Today's News

Meta Platforms (META, Financial) experienced a significant surge, reaching a new record high. This optimistic market movement was fueled by a Jefferies prediction, suggesting that the company is poised for its best year in 2024, largely due to the potential impacts of generative artificial intelligence.

AbbVie (ABBV, Financial) encountered a notable intraday decline, marking its most significant drop in over five months. This was after the pharmaceutical giant revised its full-year and Q1 guidance, reflecting an unfavorable impact on earnings, attributed to acquired in-process R&D and milestones expenses.

Trans Mountain announced an earlier-than-expected start date for the commercial operation of its C$34B crude oil pipeline expansion project. This development is anticipated to nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast, potentially influencing stocks like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ, Financial), Suncor Energy (SU, Financial), and Cenovus Energy (CVE, Financial).

Vimeo (VMEO, Financial) revealed the appointment of Philip Moyer as its new CEO, succeeding interim CEO Adam Gross. Moyer's previous experience at Google Cloud is expected to bring valuable insights and leadership to Vimeo as it navigates the competitive video platform landscape.

The anticipation of the U.S. labor market's performance remains high, with expectations for the nonfarm payrolls report to reveal a strong job market. This could influence the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rate adjustments moving forward.

US Steel (X, Financial) saw a decline following remarks from the United Steelworkers union regarding Nippon Steel's acquisition deal, raising concerns about the transaction's structure and implications for workers and retirees.

Caribou Biosciences (CRBU, Financial) received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug application for CB-010, targeting lupus nephritis and extrarenal lupus. This marks a significant step forward in Caribou's clinical development efforts.

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT, Financial) experienced a downturn after former President Donald Trump highlighted the strengths of his social network, Truth Social, despite recent market volatility.

Snowflake (SNOW, Financial) hosted its Data for Breakfast event, with Baird highlighting the early stages of data migration to the cloud. This presents an opportunity for Snowflake amidst growing interest in generative AI and cloud technologies.

Highwoods Properties (HIW, Financial) announced the sale of non-core properties in Raleigh, marking a strategic move to optimize its portfolio and focus on core markets.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS, Financial) reported its Q2 earnings, missing GAAP EPS expectations but surpassing revenue forecasts. The company reiterated its annual guidance, reflecting confidence in its growth trajectory.

GameStop Corp. (GME, Financial) disclosed a separation agreement with COO Nir Patel, indicating a shift in the company's management structure as it continues to navigate the evolving retail landscape.

Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial), Meta Platforms (META, Financial), and Amazon (AMZN, Financial) were highlighted by Wedbush Securities for increased U.S. ad spending in 2024, signaling a positive outlook for digital advertising and the tech sector.

A potential acquisition of HubSpot (HUBS, Financial) by Google (GOOGL, Financial) was discussed by Stifel analysts, noting regulatory challenges but acknowledging the strategic fit between the two companies.

Amwell (AMWL, Financial) received a notice from NYSE regarding non-compliance with the minimum price criteria, reflecting challenges in the telehealth market.

CVS Health (CVS, Financial) plans to cover over-the-counter birth control pills, indicating a shift in healthcare coverage and accessibility.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari expressed caution regarding interest rate cuts, emphasizing the need for data-driven decisions based on inflation and labor market trends.

The global semiconductor industry reported a significant year-over-year sales increase in February 2024, highlighting the sector's continued growth and resilience.

Petrobras (PBR, Financial) shares rose following reports of leadership changes and potential dividend distributions, reflecting ongoing developments in the energy sector.

More donors joined the Florida marijuana legalization campaign, signaling increasing support for cannabis reform in one of the U.S.'s largest markets.

The S&P 500 showcased broadening gains across various sectors, with notable performances in bitcoin, oil, and technology, contrasting with weaker performances in real estate and the euro/dollar trade.

Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear (MXL, Financial) to Outperform, citing potential for significant growth in datacom ICs, reflecting optimism in the semiconductor industry.

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) experienced a downturn amid reports of a potential equity raise tied to a bid by SkyDance Media, highlighting the complexities of media industry consolidations.

Oracle (ORCL, Financial) and Palantir (PLTR, Financial) announced a partnership to deliver cloud and AI solutions, marking a significant collaboration in the technology sector.

Chevron (CVX, Financial) CEO Mike Wirth discussed the expected timeline for the acquisition of Hess Corp. (HES), noting potential delays due to arbitration over drilling rights.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM, Financial) announced the retirement of senior vice president of sales Jeff Hardin, marking a transition in the company's leadership.

Stock futures rose following positive remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, setting a hopeful tone for interest rate cuts and market stability.

Invivyd (IVVD, Financial) announced the availability of PEMGARDA in the U.S., providing guidance for net product revenue and highlighting the company's financial outlook.

