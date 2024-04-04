Q1 2024 NovaGold Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Melanie Hennessey - NovaGold Resources Inc - Vice President, Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We are pleased that you have joined us for NOVAGOLD's 2024 first quarter financial results and for an update on the Donlin Gold project. On today's call, we have NOVAGOLD's President and CEO, Greg Lang; and David Ottewell, NOVAGOLD's Vice President and CFO. At the end of the webcast, we will take questions by phone and email. Additionally, we will respond to questions received on the webcast. I would like to remind you, as stated on slide 3, any statements made today may contain forward-looking information such as projections and goals, which are likely to involve risks detailed on our various EDGAR and SEDAR filings and forward-looking disclaimers