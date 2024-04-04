Q1 2024 AGF Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Ken Tsang - AGF Management Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Ken Tsang, Chief Financial Officer of AGF Management Limited. Today, we will be discussing the financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Slides supporting today's call and webcast can be found in the Investor Relations section of agf.com.



Also speaking on the call today will be Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. For the Q&A period following the presentation, Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution; and Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners, will also be available to address questions.



Turning to Slide 4. I'll provide the agenda for today's call. We will discuss highlights of the first quarter results for 2024