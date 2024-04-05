Q4 2023 Conifer Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Brian Roney - Conifer Holdings, Inc. - President



Conifer issued a press release relating to its 2023 fourth quarter financial results.



The slide presentation accompanying management's remarks this morning is available to view or download via webcast or from the Investor Relations section of Conifer's website.



Before we get started, please note that except with regard to historical information, statements made in this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to trends, the company's operations and financial results and the business