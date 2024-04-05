Release Date: April 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR, Financial) has taken steps to strengthen overall reserves by fully booking to the outside actuary's point estimate, which is expected to ensure long-term stability.

The company has made a strategic decision to reduce storm risk by non-renewing the Oklahoma personal lines book, which is now in runoff, potentially improving future risk management.

Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) continues to underwrite profitable business in Texas and the Midwest, regions that have been reliable sources of revenue.

A significant strategic shift to a production-based revenue model for commercial lines has been implemented, which may lead to long-term success and sustainability.

Partnerships with Palomar and Acceleron have been established to provide A-rated paper to commercial lines insurance, which could enhance the company's market reach and meet customer needs more effectively.

Negative Points

The majority of the total reported loss for the year was realized in the fourth quarter, indicating a significant negative impact on financial performance.

Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR)'s overall combined ratio for the year was 135%, which is higher than the previous year's 122%, suggesting underwriting performance has deteriorated.

The company experienced negative financial performance due to the impact of convective storms on the personal lines book of business, particularly in Oklahoma.

The transition to a new business model and revenue recognition approach may present challenges and uncertainties in the short term.

Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) reported a substantial net loss of $19.5 million for the fourth quarter, which is a significant downturn from the net income reported in the prior year period.

Q & A Highlights

Q: (No questions were asked during the session.)

A: There were no questions from the participants during the Q&A session of the earnings call.

Unfortunately, there were no Q&A highlights to extract from this earnings call as there were no questions asked by the participants. The summary of the call provided by the Conifer Holdings Inc. executives outlined the company's strategic decisions, financial performance, and future outlook. The company emphasized its shift to a production-based revenue model through its managing general agency, which is expected to position Conifer for long-term success and sustainability. Despite a challenging year with a reported net loss, Conifer Holdings Inc. remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and maintaining its presence in profitable markets.