Tesla's (TSLA) Unexpected Sales Dip Sparks Valuation Concerns

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent revelations about Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA, Financial) surprisingly low quarterly sales have investors pondering a critical question: With rapid growth potentially behind it, how should Elon Musk’s flagship be valued?

The substantial miss in Tesla's first-quarter vehicle deliveries compared to Wall Street forecasts has ignited debates about the electric vehicle leader's future revenue and earnings growth expectations. The shortfall raises questions about whether the market's high expectations are already factored into Tesla's ambitious valuation.

Nicholas Colas from DataTrek Research comments on the lack of clarity regarding Tesla's future growth avenues, be it in electric vehicles or other ventures. He notes that commanding a premium valuation requires clear earnings visibility or a compelling growth narrative, both of which Tesla currently lacks.

Concerns intensified when reports emerged suggesting Tesla was scrapping plans for more affordable EVs, deemed crucial for addressing its demand challenges. This news sent Tesla's stock plummeting over 6%, although a subsequent denial from Musk on his social media platform, X, somewhat mitigated the losses. Musk also teased the unveiling of a "robotaxi" model on August 8, sparking a brief rally in after-hours trading.

Experts like Gary Black from Future Fund Advisors argue that Tesla's focus should be on a $25,000 compact vehicle to remain competitive, highlighting the risks of prioritizing a robotaxi at this juncture.

The stock's 34% decline since the beginning of the year underscores its struggle, marking it as a significant drag on the Nasdaq 100 and the worst performer on the S&P 500. Despite this, about 76% of Tesla's valuation still hinges on its future earnings potential, as per DataTrek's analysis.

JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman cautions that Tesla's shares could face further declines if the company fails to quickly revive its unit volume and revenue growth. This comes as Tesla's vehicle sales for the first quarter fell significantly short of analyst predictions, necessitating a revision of profit estimates downwards and setting the company on a path for potentially another year of declining annual earnings.

Despite being the priciest stock among the Magnificent 7 tech giants at 59 times forward earnings, Tesla's growth estimates lag behind its peers. This discrepancy has contributed to its position as the biggest decliner in the Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Price Return Index for 2024.

While the market was caught off-guard by Tesla's sales issues, the company had previously signaled a slowdown in demand. This mismatch in expectations versus reality indicates a broader misunderstanding of the EV market's growth trajectory among analysts.

However, Tesla shares could see a short-term rebound as investors begin to see value at lower prices. Technical analysts suggest the stock is nearing a potential bottom, indicating the sell-off might be easing. Yet, for a sustained recovery, Tesla must convincingly demonstrate its ability to return to robust growth and innovation.

David Mazza from Roundhill Investments points out the difficulty in predicting a turnaround without a clear catalyst. He suggests that Musk's recent teaser about a robotaxi could be an attempt to reignite investor enthusiasm, but stresses the need for concrete developments in Tesla's core EV business to truly stabilize the stock.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.