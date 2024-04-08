Full Year 2023 Bango PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 08, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Larbey - Bango PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you, everybody, for your time this morning. I'm joined here by Matt, our CFO and then off camera is Sukey, who heads up Investor Relations who will help guide us through the Q&A. Just on that point, we've had quite a few submitted in advance, so thank you very much for that. Please do feel free to add any questions as we go through the presentation in the chat window, we might answer some of those as we go, and so to make sure that we cover as many as we have time for at the end.



So without further ado, let's get started just by way of setting the bigger picture. I've been here at Bango to be where people subscribe, we want to be the place where everybody