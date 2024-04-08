Full Year 2023 Abivax SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 08, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Abivax conference call to discuss 2023 financial results and business update. My name is Sandra and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call is being recorded at Abivax's request. Now I would like to introduce your host for today's call, Patrick Malloy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Pat, please go ahead.



Patrick Malloy - Abivax SA - SVP, IR



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's call during which we'll provide an update on our financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. As well as key program updates across business.



On April 2, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results. And April 5, we filed our 20-F and universal registration document, all of which can be found on the Abivax website.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that during today's discussion, we'll make statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects that