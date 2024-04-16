CLS Group Holds Firm on FX Settlement Times Amid New SEC Rule

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent announcement, CLS Group, the principal system for settling currency transactions, declared its decision to maintain its existing deadline for foreign exchange (FX) trade payment instructions. This decision comes as a setback for international asset managers who were seeking relief in light of a forthcoming U.S. regulation that threatens the success of their transactions.

Effective from May 28, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will mandate that investors complete the settlement of U.S. equity trades within one day post-transaction, known as T+1, a shift from the current two-day period. This change is aimed at minimizing market risk, a priority heightened by the GameStop trading event, and will reduce the timeframe foreign managers have to arrange U.S. dollars for purchasing securities.

Lisa Danino-Lewis, CLS's Chief Growth Officer, stated that the organization would not adjust its operational schedule due to the inability of some members to support such a change. With over 40% of CLS's settlement members indicating the need for up to a year to implement the required technological and operational adjustments, CLS finds itself unable to postpone its current deadline, which is set at midnight CET (2200 GMT, May 27) for submitting FX trade instructions for next-day settlement. Any alteration to this deadline would also necessitate regulatory modifications and a more thorough risk evaluation, according to CLS.

CLS has committed to continue monitoring the market following the U.S.'s transition to a shorter settlement cycle in May and is willing to revisit the issue if unforeseen circumstances arise. Updates from CLS are expected in June and September. Members unable to adapt to this change account for about 50% of the $6.5 trillion in average daily value (ADV) of transactions settled by CLS.

A survey among European firms revealed that due to the T+1 settlement requirement, approximately 40% of asset managers' daily currency trades, equating to $50 billion to $70 billion, would need to settle outside CLS's secure environment. This amount could escalate to hundreds of billions in turbulent markets.

Upon request from managers, CLS began exploring last summer whether its CLSSettlement service could accommodate later submissions for next-day FX settlement without destabilizing the markets. Surveys indicate that over half of the asset managers engaged with CLS believe they can manage the majority of their risk through CLS without any modifications, while around 35% are still determining their response to the T+1 transition.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.