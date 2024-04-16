Appian Corp's Stock Performance: A Deep Dive into Recent Valuation Changes

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago

Appian Corp (APPN, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has experienced a notable shift in its stock price over recent periods. With a current market capitalization of $3.03 billion, the company's stock is trading at $41.3. Over the past week, Appian's stock has seen a 5.29% gain, which contrasts with a 14.76% loss over the past three months. This volatility in stock price is of particular interest to investors, especially when considering the company's valuation metrics. According to GuruFocus's GF Value, which stands at $64.13, Appian is currently significantly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap, with a past GF Value of $71.9, suggesting investors should think twice before investing.

Understanding Appian Corp

Appian Corp specializes in providing a low-code enterprise platform-as-a-service, which is instrumental for businesses in managing their processes efficiently. The company's offerings include case management, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, data fabric, and process mining. Appian's business model is heavily reliant on subscription-based revenue, primarily from its cloud-based platform, Appian Cloud. This focus on subscription services positions the company well within the rapidly growing cloud services market. 1777700776358080512.png

Profitability Analysis

Appian's Profitability Rank is currently at 3 out of 10, which indicates challenges in this area. The company's operating margin stands at -19.80%, which, while not ideal, is better than 23.85% of 2759 companies in the same sector. Appian's return on equity (ROE) is at a concerning -120.30%, yet it still outperforms 7.26% of its industry peers. Similarly, the return on assets (ROA) and return on invested capital (ROIC) are at -18.12% and -22.50%, respectively, both metrics surpassing the performance of over 21% of competitors. These figures suggest that while Appian's profitability is low, it is not the worst among its peers, indicating potential for improvement. 1777700811363741696.png

Growth Prospects

Despite profitability concerns, Appian's Growth Rank is impressive at 9 out of 10. The company has demonstrated strong revenue growth, with a 19.10% 3-year revenue growth rate per share, outperforming 72.58% of 2440 companies in the industry. The 5-year revenue growth rate per share is also robust at 16.00%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 16.10%, which is better than 72.77% of companies. However, the 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are -46.10% and -17.30%, respectively, indicating that while revenue is growing, profitability is not keeping pace. 1777700836516982784.png

Investor Holdings

Significant investors in Appian include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,663,168 shares (2.27%), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) with 16,881 shares (0.02%), and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with 13,400 shares (0.02%). These holdings reflect confidence from institutional investors, which can be a positive signal for individual investors considering a stake in Appian.

Competitive Landscape

When comparing Appian to its competitors, we see that it is positioned within a competitive market cap range. Endava PLC (DAVA, Financial) has a market cap of $1.97 billion, Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) is valued at $3.08 billion, and StoneCo Ltd (STNE, Financial) stands at $5.4 billion. This comparison provides context for Appian's market position and potential for growth relative to its peers.

Conclusion

In summary, Appian Corp's current stock performance and valuation present a mixed picture. While the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, the company's profitability metrics are less than ideal. However, Appian's strong growth rank and revenue growth rates suggest potential for future improvement. The positions of significant holders indicate a level of institutional confidence, and the competitive landscape shows that Appian is holding its own against similar companies. Value investors may find Appian's current valuation an attractive entry point, but should consider the company's profitability challenges and growth prospects before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.