Apr 08, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Mikhail Perestyuk - Globaltrans Investment PLC - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, good day. So we are starting our call regarding the Globaltrans Group results of the full year 2023. Today, the Globaltrans Group is represented by the following management. So here, we've got Valery Shpakov, the CEO; and Dmitry Frolov, the CFO.



As usual, we will start with a presentation and then we'll answer your questions. So Valery Shpakov, the floor is yours.



Valery Shpakov - Globaltrans Investment PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Now, Valery Shpakov, CEO, is speaking. Mikhail and colleagues, good day. Thanks for being with us here today. As usual, we will start with the presentation.



But before I continue, I would like to introduce our CFO of the Globaltrans Group to you. So our new CFO is Dmitry Frolov.



So let us start with the presentation. So let's go to slide 4 first. Here, I would like to focus on key highlights of the year 2023, but we'll consider those in detail as we go further through the presentation.



