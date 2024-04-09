Q2 2024 SMART Global Holdings Inc. Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the SMART Global Holdings Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 earnings call. My name is Kate, and I will be the moderator for today's call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode and will be until the question-and-answer portion of the call. So I would now like to turn the call over to Suzanne Schmidt, Investor Relations are smart global, so that you may proceed.



Suzanne Schmidt - SMART Global Holdings Inc. - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings conference call and webcast to discuss SGH's Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 results. On the call today are Mark Adams, Chief Executive Officer; Jack Pacheco, Chief Operating Officer; and Ken Rizvi, Chief Financial Officer. You can find the accompanying slide presentation and press release for this call on the Investor Relations section of our website. We encourage you to go to the site throughout the quarter for the most current information on the Company.



I would also like to remind everyone to read the