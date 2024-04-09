Full Year 2023 JTC PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Nigel Le Quesne - JTC PLC - CEO



Good morning, welcome to presentation of JTC PLC's full year results for the year ended December 31, 2023. I'm Nigel Le Quesne, the group CEO; and presenting with me, as usual is Martin Fotheringham, our group CFO. If we can turn to slide 1 and the agenda. In the next 30 minutes or so, I present my CEO highlights for the year, and Martin will run through the financial review.



I will then give an update of the external environment as it relates to the group and two divisions. We'll then look in more detail how we use multiyear plans or yearers to guide growth at JTC, before taking a specific deep dive into our US