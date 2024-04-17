Unprecedented Bullish Trade on Rate Futures Faces Setback After US Inflation Data

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

An unparalleled optimistic wager on interest-rate futures faced a dramatic downfall following the release of US inflation data that surpassed expectations, leading to a significant market downturn.

Hours before the inflation announcement, a trade was placed on futures linked to the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate, anticipating a favorable outcome that would bolster the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts within the year. However, the actual data presented a hotter inflation scenario, causing a spike in US yields and a reevaluation of rate cut expectations by investors.

By midday in New York, this speculative position had incurred an estimated loss of $50 million, attributed to the adverse movements in the December 2024 futures prices.

This audacious bet was notable amidst a backdrop of increasing pessimism in Treasury positions, with the market bracing for a prolonged period of high-interest rates. Following the inflation report, the anticipation for the initial quarter-point rate reduction shifted from September to November, with the market now less optimistic about the Federal Reserve's easing of rates in 2024.

The identity of the investor behind this substantial futures bet remains unknown, as does whether it was part of a broader trading strategy. The size of the trade suggested it might have been intended as a hedge against another position, potentially a bearish one. Further analysis from the CME on Wednesday hinted that this might have been a new speculative or hedging activity rather than covering an existing bet.

The aftermath of the inflation data not only impacted this trade but also contradicted other market predictions, such as State Street Global Advisors' forecast of a half-point rate cut by June, which now seems unlikely with swaps pricing in a mere 3 basis points reduction.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.