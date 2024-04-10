Full Year 2024 Tesco PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ken Murphy - Tesco PLC - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our preliminary results presentation. I'm joined in Welwyn by our CFO, Imran Nawaz, and we're delighted to update you on our performance for the year.



I'm really pleased to announce another strong set of results for Tesco, which reflect our efforts to grow and innovate, ensuring we provide the best value for money, quality and service for our customers. Our passion for people and product continues to be a winning formula with all drivers of customer satisfaction and market share growing strongly. We're seeing signs of improving consumer sentiment, but we know that cost of living pressures are still a challenge for many. We're committed to doing everything we can to drive down food bills without ever compromising on quality. We've continued to invest in our customers, supporting our position as the cheapest full-line grocer.



We're investing in our people with a record pay increase and new well-being benefits as well as an addition 2.5 million colleague hours in our large stores and around 1