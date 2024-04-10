Full Year 2023 THG PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthew Moulding - THG Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we take you through our full year results for 2023, our Chief Financial Officer, Damian Sanders, will shortly take you through the financial performance for the group, followed by our executive team, Lucy Gorman, Neil Mistry and [Allen Fencer] who will provide an operational and strategic overview of their businesses, 2023 was a year of material operational progress and execution for THG. We continue to grow our category leading global brands through digital transformation, innovation and impactful partnerships. It was certainly not without its headwinds, but the group responded positively and emerged stronger following the challenging global environment.



In 2022, we repositioned our three businesses to focus on margin recovery and a return to sustainable revenue growth. Overall, the performance was highly encouraging. And although we have more work to do in 2024, I am confident we have the right people, capabilities and expertise to make further progress.



To begin with, we delivered GBP2