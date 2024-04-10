Full Year 2023 Portmeirion Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Portmeirion Group PLC full year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, now I would now like to hand you over to CEO, Mike Raybould, good afternoon to you.



Mike Raybould - Portmeirion Group PLC - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. We're delighted to have this opportunity is starting to present our update on our business, and thank you for joining us, and I'm going to cover this afternoon you have myself, Chief Executive and David Sproston, our Group Finance Director.



It took firstly and give a brief overview recap of our business in terms of best model, but I'm going to spend the majority of the presentations during the review of our 2023 results, which will include a deep dive into financials, some of our key markets and divisions. And then thirdly, we will move on to our forward ambition for growth and improving operating margins and profitability.



As Alex said, we would welcome questions under the spectrum questions