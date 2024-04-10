Q4 2023 Rent the Runway Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Cara Schembri - Rent the Runway Inc - Chief Legal & Administrative Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. And during this call we will make references to our Q4 fiscal year 2023 earnings presentation, which can be found in the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.



Before we begin we would like to remind you that this call will include forward looking statements. These statements include our future expectations regarding financial results, guidance and targets, market opportunities