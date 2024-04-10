Q2 2024 Dustin Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Karlsson - Dustin Sverige AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and warm welcome to this Q2 presentation from Dustin Group. And as the speaker said, I am here today together with Julia Lagerqvist, our CFO, but also Fredrik SÃ¤tterstrÃ¶m, Head of IR.



Let's kick this off by looking at a bit of Dustin at a glance. Dustin, as you know, is an IT reseller with its space in IT, hardware, and software products. And as you can see in the graph, up to 82% (technical difficulty) is IT hardware and 18% is software and services.



Software and services is becoming a larger share of the total sales and increased its share of sales by four percentage points in the last financial year. Our assortment is primarily sold online and 60% of our sales go through the online platform.



That share in the Nordics is about 80%. In the Benelux, the share is lower. And as you know, we have recently launched our online sales model in the Benelux and the aim is that we move to a similar share as in the Nordics when it comes to online sales.



We are present in six markets