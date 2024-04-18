Long-established in the Agriculture industry, FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 2.11%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 4.63%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of FMC Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned FMC Corp the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding FMC Corp's Business

FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) is a pure-play global crop protection company with a market cap of $7.60 billion and sales of $4.49 billion. With an operating margin of 16.71%, FMC Corp has established itself as one of the five largest patented crop protection companies. The company's balanced product portfolio spans across various geographies and crop exposures. FMC Corp's focus on the development of new products, including biologicals, through its research and development pipeline, underscores its commitment to innovation in the agriculture sector.

Financial Strength Breakdown

FMC Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The interest coverage ratio of 3.16 positions it worse than 74.03% of 181 companies in the Agriculture industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 2.1, which is below the safe threshold of 2.99. Although this does not imply immediate danger of financial distress, the stock may face some financial struggles if the Altman Z-score drops below 1.81. Moreover, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.07 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 5.69, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 82.87% of 181 companies in the Agriculture industry.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where FMC Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. This low predictability rank, combined with the company's financial and growth challenges, paints a picture of a firm that may struggle to maintain its historical performance levels.

Next Steps

Considering FMC Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking to identify more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.