Steven Scruggs Adjusts Portfolio, Notably Reduces Fabrinet Stake by 1.96%

Insights from FPA Queens Road Funds' Latest N-PORT Filing

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned portfolio manager with Bragg Financial Advisors, has made strategic moves in the first quarter of 2024, as revealed in the latest N-PORT filing. With a career spanning over two decades at BFA, Scruggs has honed his expertise in value investing, drawing on the wisdom of Benjamin Graham. As the Director of Research and a key figure on the Investment Committee, he applies a meticulous, bottom-up approach to identify undervalued small-cap stocks for the FPA Queens Road Funds. His investment decisions are informed by a blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis, with a keen eye on balance sheets, valuations, management quality, and industry dynamics.

1778543684334284800.png

Summary of New Buys

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 1 stock to his portfolio this quarter:

  • The most significant addition was John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT, Financial), with 102,092 shares, accounting for 1.66% of the portfolio and a total value of $10.7 million.

Key Position Increases

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) also increased stakes in a total of 11 stocks, with notable adjustments including:

  • Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR, Financial), with an additional 15,143 shares, bringing the total to 44,778 shares. This represents a 51.1% increase in share count and a 0.73% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $13.9 million.
  • MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU, Financial), with an additional 154,823 shares, bringing the total to 438,918. This adjustment represents a 54.5% increase in share count, with a total value of $11.1 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 1 holding in the first quarter of 2024:

  • Owens & Minor Inc (OMI, Financial): Scruggs sold all 2,203 shares, resulting in a -0.01% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio) reduced positions in 8 stocks. The most significant changes include:

  • Reduced Fabrinet (FN, Financial) by 65,000 shares, resulting in a -32.93% decrease in shares and a -1.96% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $200.6 during the quarter and has returned -5.21% over the past 3 months and -6.12% year-to-date.
  • Reduced Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial) by 12,502 shares, resulting in a -44.87% reduction in shares and a -1.32% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $831.65 during the quarter and has returned 16.73% over the past 3 months and 22.89% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the close of the first quarter of 2024, Steven Scruggs (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 50 stocks. The top holdings included 5.34% in TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial), 5.05% in PVH Corp (PVH, Financial), 4.71% in InterDigital Inc (IDCC, Financial), 3.97% in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS, Financial), and 3.89% in Fabrinet (FN). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 9 of the 11 industries, with significant exposure to Technology, Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and other sectors.

1778543771470950400.png

1778543790643113984.png

